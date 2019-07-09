Breaking News
ATN Sets Date to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results

Investor Conference Call Scheduled

BEVERLY, Mass., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced today that it will report the second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET).

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 9:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 25, 2019. 

Dial-in and online information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, July 25, 2019
Call Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)
   
Call Dial-in: (877) 734-4582 (US/Canada)
  (678) 905-9376 (International)
   
Conference ID: 9697219
   
Online info:
 		 http://ir.atni.com
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region and Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) distributed solar electric power to corporate and government customers and (iii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact:                               
ATN International, Inc.
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer                       
978-619-1300

