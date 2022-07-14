ATN to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on July 28, 2022

Breaking News
BEVERLY, Mass., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, announced today that it will release second quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Key details regarding the call are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, July 28, 2022
Call Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mhsoowk7
Live Call Participant Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI58f382e1d9c744529bb8c9941529aab2

Webcast Link Instructions
You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

Live Call Participant Instructions
To participate in the live call, you must register using the “Live Call Participant Link” above. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be routed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN, or lose the registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.

About ATN
ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact:
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
ATN International, Inc.
978-619-1300

Polly Pearson
Investor Relations
ATNI@investorrelations.com

