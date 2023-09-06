BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, announced today that Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer, and Justin Benincasa, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company, LLC 2023 Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday September 21, 2023. Management will concurrently host one-on-one virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

Time: 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. ET

To view the webcast, please visit the Events & Presentation page of the ATN investor relations website via the following link: https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. An on-demand replay of the presentation will be available at the same location after the conclusion of the presentation.

