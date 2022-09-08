ATN to Present at Sidoti Fall 2022 Virtual Investor Conference on September 21, 2022

Breaking News
BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, announced today that Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer, and Justin Benincasa, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Fall 2022 Virtual Investor Conference. Management will concurrently host one-on-one virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

Conversation details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Time: 10:45 a.m. EST

The webcast will be available live and for replay at the Events & Presentations page of the ATN investor relations website via the following link: https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com. 

Contact:
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
ATN International, Inc.
978-619-1300

Polly Pearson
Investor Relations
ATNI@investorrelations.com

