AtNetPlus Named 2017 Customer Service Awards Honoree

STOW, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AtNetPlus, Inc., a leader in information technology, IT security, cloud, and web solutions, announces they are an honoree of the Power Players of Cleveland 2017 Customer Service Award.

The Customer Service Award recognizes companies, “who have demonstrated superior customer service and raise awareness of the importance of customer service in the business world.” Companies must be located in the 14-county region of Northeast Ohio.  This year, 24 companies will be recognized as honorees at the 2017 Customer Service Awards Luncheon on November 2, 2017, at the Silver Grille at the Higbee Building.

AtNetPlus strives to provide superior customer service to all of our customers.  Jay Mellon, CEO of AtNetPlus stated, “Being honored with this award for the second year in a row is truly a testament to our employees and their commitment to top-notch customer service.  As leaders of the company, Jim Laber and I try to exemplify the importance of customer service, and it’s great to see everyone share in our vision.”  Our Director of Client Solutions, Greg Cusick said it best by stating, “Our entire organization is committed to providing excellent customer service.  From Accounting to Marketing to our Technical and Sales teams, we strive to provide our customers with the best experience possible.  It’s so important to us that it’s an integral component of our company’s core values.  As a service-based organization, we understand the importance of listening to our customers and exceeding expectations.”

AtNetPlus helps small and medium businesses take control of their technology.  We work with clients to provide fully managed IT services, web development, online backups, managed security, VoIP phone systems, and hosting solutions for their business.  We offer peace of mind through 24 x 7 network and website monitoring; keeping businesses connected, secure, and working – all at a predictable cost.

