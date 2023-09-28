This new campaign offers a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to join the AtomBeam community

MORAGA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — AtomBeam today announces the launch of its latest crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. AtomBeam’s breakthrough technology focuses on its Compaction software product that has profound implications for the efficiency of data generated by machines or IoT data, as well as other key benefits for such applications as generative AI. Its second product, Neural Compaction, is a breakthrough in applying AI to sensor images, such as LiDAR, used by most autonomous vehicles, that doubles the performance of state-of-the-art compression.

AtomBeam’s technology will fundamentally change data transmission and storage for virtually every computer worldwide. Compaction drives out highly repetitive data inefficiencies while adding security, a key IoT data need. Compacted data is searchable, unlike compressed data, making Compaction a potentially critical upgrade for every data center. AtomBeam has 32 technology patents and a robust and growing IP portfolio for its groundbreaking technology.

Crowdfunding investments from their previous raise played a pivotal role in AtomBeam’s ability to secure four Phase 1 and two Phase 2 contracts from DoD, totaling over $2.8 million in value. AtomBeam is working closely with its commercial partners Viasat/Inmarsat, AWS, Intel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others to build out a SaaS version of its product, which it hopes to launch later this year and for which much big-company interest has been expressed.

This campaign offers a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to join the AtomBeam community, stay updated on major developments and be part of an innovation-driven movement. Investors who support AtomBeam will not only gain access to the latest advancements in data compaction technology but also have the potential to reap substantial rewards as the company continues its growth trajectory.

About AtomBeam

AtomBeam Technologies is a pioneering data compaction software company that is revolutionizing the way data is transmitted and stored. With a strong focus on IoT connectivity and data compaction, AtomBeam’s groundbreaking technology offers enhanced efficiency, security, and speed. Their successful crowdfunding campaign, raising over $3 million, highlights the industry’s recognition of their innovative solutions. AtomBeam continues to lead the charge in transforming the data landscape, with a mission to empower businesses and individuals with advanced data compaction technology.

