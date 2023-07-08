AtomBeam’s successful crowdfunding campaign not only raised over $3 million but also garnered strong investor support, validating the company’s groundbreaking data compaction technology

MORAGA, Calif., July 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — AtomBeam, the pioneering data compaction software company, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its recent crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. The campaign, which aimed to secure funding for AtomBeam’s groundbreaking technology, has exceeded expectations, raising over $3 million from a diverse group of investors.

Throughout the campaign, AtomBeam showcased its innovative software and potential to revolutionize the IoT (Internet of Things) industry. With a focus on enhancing efficiency, reducing data usage, and security, AtomBeam’s technology garnered significant attention from investors who recognized the immense potential of this transformative solution.

“We are thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming support and trust we have received from our investors during this campaign,” said Charles Yeomans, CEO at AtomBeam. “This successful round of fundraising not only validates the value of our technology but also fuels our mission to reshape the IoT landscape with efficient and secure data compaction solutions.”

The funds raised will be instrumental in driving AtomBeam’s continued growth, allowing for further research and development, expanding partnerships and scaling operations.

For more information about AtomBeam and its groundbreaking data compaction technology, please visit: https://www.startengine.com/offering/atombeam.

About AtomBeam

AtomBeam Technologies is a pioneering data compaction software company that is revolutionizing the way data is transmitted and stored. With a strong focus on IoT connectivity and data compaction, AtomBeam’s groundbreaking technology offers enhanced efficiency, security, and speed. Their successful crowdfunding campaign, raising over $3 million, highlights the industry’s recognition of their innovative solutions. AtomBeam continues to lead the charge in transforming the data landscape, with a mission to empower businesses and individuals with advanced data compaction technology.

For more information visit: AtomBeamTech.com

