Learn from industry experts and discover cutting-edge data search and random access technology in AtomBeam’s Fireside Chat

MORAGA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — AtomBeam CEO Charles Yeomans and Chief Scientist Joshua Cooper will share their insights into the company’s groundbreaking innovations during an open Fireside Chat webinar, scheduled for Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. PST.

“We are thrilled to bring together the expertise of our CEO, Charles Yeomans, and our esteemed Chief Scientist, Joshua Cooper, in this fireside chat. It’s a unique opportunity for participants to gain valuable insights into the world of data search and random access technology and witness the groundbreaking innovations that AtomBeam is spearheading.” – CEO Charles Yeomans

Joshua Cooper holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Linguistics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in Mathematics (Extremal Combinatorics) from University of California, San Diego. As a Professor of Mathematics at the University of South Carolina, Joshua’s expertise in Data Science and Machine Learning has made him a sought-after consultant in these fields. With an extensive track record of 40+ published papers covering diverse subjects in discrete mathematics and computer science, Cooper brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the AtomBeam team.

Register for the webinar here: https://dnagency.lpages.co/atombeam-firesidechat/

Company Contact:

Charles Yeomans

CEO At

charles@atombeamtech.com

About AtomBeam

AtomBeam Technologies is a pioneering data compaction software company that is revolutionizing the way data is transmitted and stored. With a strong focus on IoT connectivity and data compaction, AtomBeam’s groundbreaking technology offers enhanced efficiency, security, and speed. Their successful crowdfunding campaign, raising over $3 million, highlights the industry’s recognition of their innovative solutions. AtomBeam continues to lead the charge in transforming the data landscape, with a mission to empower businesses and individuals with advanced data compaction technology.

For more information visit: AtomBeamTech.com