Atomera to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced it will present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 4, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset in Bel-Air, CA.

The presentation is will be webcast live beginning at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and can be accessed available on Atomera’s investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

Atomera management will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors throughout the day. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory.  Any investors wishing to meet with management at the event should contact their representative at LD Micro or Atomera’s investor relations at [email protected]

About Atomera
Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap.  More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
[email protected]

