Jim Wolford 1968 – 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, May 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With utter shock and grief, Atomic Data shared today that its CEO, co-founder, and co-owner of 22 years passed away suddenly at his home on May 5th. Jim leaves behind a wife and two sons, whom he loved above all else. Jim’s hundreds of friends, employees, and clients grieve immensely with the family during this shocking time.

Respected and known by many in the philanthropic, business, and sporting communities, Jim was an exceptional changemaker who never hesitated to speak truth to power. Born 1968 in Nebraska as the youngest of five siblings, Jim’s entrepreneurial drive was clear at a young age. At 13, Jim’s lawn care company would go on to fund his way through high school and college. In 2001, Jim co-founded Atomic Data and painstakingly molded it into the thriving company it is today. Jim’s passion for technology, business, and truth-telling would lead him to create multiple successful IT companies, employing hundreds of people. This success allowed him to give back to the community, working tirelessly for decades to change the world through local and global nonprofit projects.

Jim’s philanthropy, kindness, and compassion were unmatchable. Through his companies he contributed millions of dollars to the arts, mental health, cancer research, veteran support, refugees, disabled persons, youth programs, homeless shelters, food banks, green energy, and many others. His 2012 visit to Africa led to the construction of a permanent free library in Uganda, providing education and opportunity for 3,000 book-starved refugees a month. When literacy nonprofit Start Reading Now was struggling to survive, Jim took control and funded operations indefinitely so kids would continue receiving 10 free books a year. When an employee was experiencing housing insecurity, Jim arranged financing for their first home. When Jim recognized the woeful underrepresentation of women and minorities in tech, he set out to create a specialized IT training program, providing no cost education and job offers to those who needed it most. When Jim saw a way to make a change in the world, he simply did it. His legacy of change lives on and the world will feel it for decades to come.

Jim was a selfless and compassionate business leader, mentor, human-rights advocate, husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He will be painfully missed by so many, including all of us at Atomic Data.

Going forward, Atomic Data’s General Manager will oversee business operations with the direct support of company co-owners Larry Patterson and Dr. John Dowdle.”

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Start Reading Now.

-The Atomic Data Family

