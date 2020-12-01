Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Atomic Data Expands IT Management for FC Cincinnati, Plans Ohio Office

Atomic Data Expands IT Management for FC Cincinnati, Plans Ohio Office

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Following a year of work at West End Stadium, services will soon be provided for Game Day Operations, Back Office, Training Center, & Team Store

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atomic Data, initially brought on as the Owner’s Technology Representative for West End Stadium, today announced that FC Cincinnati has expanded services with the firm, bringing end-to-end IT as a Service, Operations, and Game Day Monitoring to all of the team’s facilities. As a part of this expansion, the company is also preparing to launch a branch office in Ohio to better support the team.

“Atomic Data has been an instrumental, irreplaceable member of our stadium team,” said Dennis Carroll, Chief Operating Officer at FC Cincinnati. “They are a trustworthy strategic partner, bring an ownership mindset, and are tireless in representing our interests. Their team has overseen the entire technology package for the West End Stadium and have become indispensable in setting up FC Cincinnati for success in launching our brand new, state-of-the-art stadium.”

Throughout construction of the $250 million West End Stadium, Atomic Data has served in an owner’s advocacy role, representing the interests of the team during design, build, RFP, procurement, installation, and integration phases. This role ensures that the owner’s vision is met in all technology decisions, that systems are properly integrated and monetized, and that cost-savings is balanced with futureproofing.

As the Club looks toward a 2021 stadium opening, Atomic Data is assembling an IT team in Cincinnati and recently deployed its all-new Game Day Dashboard application. Designed to offer owners and operators an instant venue health assessment on their mobile device, Game Day Dashboard consolidates dozens of separate technology data sources into one easy to read interface.

Beyond the Stadium, Atomic Data will serve as FC Cincinnati’s vCIO to offer forward-thinking technology assessments and strategy. Additionally, Atomic Data will provide 24×7 remote support to FC Cincinnati staff and a full suite of managed services around compliance, infrastructure, and server management.

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data (www.atomicdata.com) is an on-demand, always-on, pay-as-you-go expert extension of the enterprise’s technology team, always acting in the client’s and the community’s best interest. Atomic Data – SAFE. SIMPLE. SMART.

Contact: Scott Evangelist, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.