Atomic Data Expands IT Management for FC Cincinnati, Plans Ohio Office

Following a year of work at West End Stadium, services will soon be provided for Game Day Operations, Back Office, Training Center, & Team Store

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atomic Data, initially brought on as the Owner’s Technology Representative for West End Stadium, today announced that FC Cincinnati has expanded services with the firm, bringing end-to-end IT as a Service, Operations, and Game Day Monitoring to all of the team’s facilities. As a part of this expansion, the company is also preparing to launch a branch office in Ohio to better support the team.

“Atomic Data has been an instrumental, irreplaceable member of our stadium team,” said Dennis Carroll, Chief Operating Officer at FC Cincinnati. “They are a trustworthy strategic partner, bring an ownership mindset, and are tireless in representing our interests. Their team has overseen the entire technology package for the West End Stadium and have become indispensable in setting up FC Cincinnati for success in launching our brand new, state-of-the-art stadium.”

Throughout construction of the $250 million West End Stadium, Atomic Data has served in an owner’s advocacy role, representing the interests of the team during design, build, RFP, procurement, installation, and integration phases. This role ensures that the owner’s vision is met in all technology decisions, that systems are properly integrated and monetized, and that cost-savings is balanced with futureproofing.

As the Club looks toward a 2021 stadium opening, Atomic Data is assembling an IT team in Cincinnati and recently deployed its all-new Game Day Dashboard application. Designed to offer owners and operators an instant venue health assessment on their mobile device, Game Day Dashboard consolidates dozens of separate technology data sources into one easy to read interface.

Beyond the Stadium, Atomic Data will serve as FC Cincinnati’s vCIO to offer forward-thinking technology assessments and strategy. Additionally, Atomic Data will provide 24×7 remote support to FC Cincinnati staff and a full suite of managed services around compliance, infrastructure, and server management.

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data ( www.atomicdata.com ) is an on-demand, always-on, pay-as-you-go expert extension of the enterprise’s technology team, always acting in the client’s and the community’s best interest. Atomic Data – SAFE. SIMPLE. SMART.