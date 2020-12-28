Breaking News
Atomic Data Will Be Presenting Sponsor For The Sanneh Foundation’s 11th Annual Gala4Goals Virtual Fundraising Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Sanneh Foundation (Sanneh), a Minnesota non-profit advancing equity, diversity and community well-being for diverse youth in the Twin Cities, is happy to announce that their 11th Annual Gala4Goals event will be presented by Atomic Data, a Minneapolis-based IT service provider.

The Sanneh Foundation’s 11th Annual Gala4Goals will be held virtually with a variety of watch party sponsorship options. The event is an opportunity to recognize the efforts of Sanneh to tackle social and health inequities, as well as renew the foundation’s mission to build and strengthen equitable communities. Sanneh is proud to have the continued support of Atomic Data as they commit to presenting the annual gala for the 4th year in a row.

“Success in adulthood so often stems from opportunities in childhood,” says Jim Wolford, Atomic Data CEO. “That’s why, now more than ever, it’s so critical to invest in youth. Sanneh Foundation is fundamentally committed to this idea and we couldn’t be happier to support their mission in uniting communities.”

“We have had to make major pivots this year to best serve and connect with our community during the pandemic, and our gala is no exception, we appreciate the consistent support of Atomic Data, even amidst a year that we have had to move our event to a virtual platform,” says CEO and Founder, Tony Sanneh.

The 2021 Gala4Goals will be held on Saturday, February 20th and streamed online; the program will be free and available to stream for all with upgraded watch party additions available for purchase. The event will also feature an online auction. For more information please visit the Gala4Goals website.

About The Sanneh Foundation: The Sanneh Foundation (Sanneh) is a St. Paul based 501(c)3 that serves the holistic youth development needs of the increasingly diverse state of Minnesota. Sanneh’s mission is to empower youth by supporting and promoting educational attainment, improve lives by providing programs that strengthen physical and social-emotional development, and unite communities by advancing diversity, equity, and community well-being. For more information, visit www.thesannehfoundation.org.

About Atomic Data: Atomic Data (www.atomicdata.com) is an on-demand, always-on, pay-as-you-go expert extension of the enterprise’s IT team and infrastructure, always acting in the client’s and the community’s best interest. Atomic Data – SAFE. SIMPLE. SMART.

Media Contact:
Tod Herskovitz | Communications Director | [email protected] | (612) 214-6319

Kristi Hofacker | Marketing & Events Manager | [email protected] | (651) 247-4460

