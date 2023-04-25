The upsurge in investment, combined with the increase in government assistance, stimulates market growth. Investment amplifies the financial resources available to businesses, enabling them to penetrate new markets and expand their product portfolios, while government support promotes stability and investment-friendly policies.

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The atopic dermatitis drugs market size is projected to surpass around USD 24.5 billion by 2032 from USD 10.5 billion in 2022 and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032. Atopic dermatitis is when skin becomes red, dry, bumpy, and itchy. It also refers to as a type of eczema. Atopic dermatitis includes allergic asthma, hay fever, food allergies, and anaphylaxis.

Key Takeaway:

During the forecast period 2023-2032, the emergence of biologics, the growing prevalence of atopic dermatitis, a strong pipeline, and untapped opportunities are projected to enhance the market’s growth. The consequence of atopic dermatitis is increasing gradually. As per the report published in 2020, the significance of atopic dermatitis recognized by the doctor in patients ranged between 10.2% in Asian and 17.1% in Europe adults and 22.6% and 0.96% in children. Factors such as various initiatives taken by the government, rapid technological advancement, increasing awareness about the availability of treatments for the disease, favorable reimbursement policies in developing countries, and an upsurge in funding with the government support for R&D were also likely to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Factors affecting the growth of the atopic dermatitis drugs market

There are several factors that can affect the development of the global atopic dermatitis drug market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Significance of Atopic Dermatitis: The rise in the significance of atopic dermatitis affects the market’s growth.

The rise in the significance of atopic dermatitis affects the market’s growth. Rapid Development of Novel Pipeline Drugs: The rapid development of novel pipeline drugs will propel the market’s growth.

The rapid development of novel pipeline drugs will propel the market’s growth. Increasing Demand for Biologics: The increasing demand for biologics will likely surge the market.

The increasing demand for biologics will likely surge the market. Increase in Funding: The increase in investment, along with the rise in government support, leads to market expansion.

The increase in investment, along with the rise in government support, leads to market expansion. Side-Effects of Topical Steroids: Side-effects of topical steroids will hinder market growth.

Side-effects of topical steroids will hinder market growth. COVID-19 Impact: COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacts the market’s growth.

Top Trends in Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

Biologics is a new class of treatment in the market. The targeted approach of biologics is the vital factor responsible for the growth of the biologics segment. Biologics are not considered first-line treatment. However, due to safety, high efficacy, and a targeted approach to treating the disease, dermatologists believe it should be regarded as the first choice for individuals suffering from atopic dermatitis. The growing rate of reappearance of disease was driving numerous companies to invest in developing highly effective novel biologics.

Market Growth

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is estimated to witness different growth opportunities owing to the factors such as rising awareness about the disease, the growing significance of atopic dermatitis globally, and increasing demand for the treatment disease. Moreover, key market players are implementing various strategies for the ongoing launch of innovative products to capture the market and maintain their dominance.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 52% throughout the forecast period. The key factors, such as favorable reimbursement policies and well-established R&D infrastructures, are responsible for the region’s dominance. The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to influence the growth of the market positively. The frequency of hand-washing for the population’s sanitation and safety measures for preventing the virus’s infection increased during the pandemic. However, regular exposure to water and soap has elevated the cases of dry skin, which further results in advanced hand atopic dermatitis.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is estimated to have the fastest CAGR. The increasing population significantly, the implementation of better treatments, the growing significance of AD, the surge in consumer awareness, the increase in pro-health initiatives, and the rising demand for cost-effective treatment are the factors that will propel the market’s growth in this region. APAC markets like Taiwan, China, Australia, and Korea now have healthcare reimbursement systems and provide complete coverage for molecular diagnostic tests.

Competitive Landscape

Due to new product launches, the competitive landscape in the market is projected to stay high during the forecast period. Collaborations and partnerships are being formed between players to commercialize and develop new products. Due to the lucrative nature of the market, the competition is growing and attracting new players with innovative products in the market. For instance, for atopic dermatitis adult and adolescent patients, AbbVie declared the extension of sDNA for the review of RINVOQ in April 2021.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 10.5 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 24.5 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 9.1% North America Revenue Share 52% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 19.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The treatment of dermatological disorders, mainly atopic dermatitis, has changed due to the increase in the use of biological drugs in dermatology. A positive response to atopic dermatitis by improving the overall quality of life biologics has been verified. Thus, the demand for treatments for atopic dermatitis grew over the forecast period, and the pattern is likely to continue. So far, only one biologics product has been permitted to treat atopic dermatitis drugs; most other drugs were under phase II clinical studies and will likely be approved soon.

Market Restraints

If the topical steroid treatments last less than four weeks, they will be trouble-free and risk-free. Mild topical steroids have fewer side effects. Frequent recurrence of short doses of harsh steroids or use of long-term topical steroids may cause side effects on the body. The main problem is the lengthy usage of potent steroids. The topical steroids have systemic as well as local side effects. Local side effects denote a particular area of the skin, while systemic side effects denote an issue affecting the entire individual body.

Market Opportunities

The atopic dermatitis market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to the enhancement in demand for product approvals and new biologics, the increasing number of AD industries, and the rapid development of novel pipeline drugs. Furthermore, different initiatives undertaken by governments with the aim to provide affordable and better treatment are projected to the rapid growth of the market. Similarly, the favorable reimbursement policies in developing countries and the high significance of atopic dermatitis likely propel the market’s growth. Moreover, during the forecast period 2023-2032, the upsurge in funding, along with the growth in government support and various technological advancements, are projected to create different opportunities for the global atopic dermatitis drugs market.

Report Segmentation of the Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

Drug Class Insight

In 2022, the biologics segment accounted for the largest revenue share at 42%. Biologics have huge clinical advantages over conventional topical treatments. Biologics are mostly suggested for severe cases when the patient is irresponsive to prior systemic therapies, typically for second or third-line treatment. The dominance of the segment is owing to the availability of a robust pipeline of biologic drugs, the upsurge in numerous government initiatives, the availability of treatments for the disease, new product launches, and the increasing demand for biologics due to high efficacy. For instance, a monoclonal antibody name nemolizumab is now in the pipeline of Galderma Laboratories, L.P., and it is being investigated for its use in atopic dermatitis.

Route of Administration Insight

The injectable segment leads the market with the highest revenue share of 46% and, over the forecast period, will likely maintain its dominance because of the increased use of injectable products like Dupilumab. There will be a shift in the use of therapeutics for atopic dermatitis in the near future as the use of biologics is increasing progressively. There are limited treatment options available for pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis. Thus, biologics are being investigated for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from atopic dermatitis.

Distribution Channel Insight

The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market and is projected to continue during the forecast period. The factors such as the high significance of atopic dermatitis, increasing income levels of middle-class & poor families, approval of drugs, and increase in prices of drugs. Moreover, an increasing number of initiatives from different government bodies in emerging the infrastructures of hospitals and pharmacies are projected to rise in the segment’s growth.

Key Market Segments

Based on Drug Class

Biologics

PDE-4 Inhibitor

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Other Drug Classes

Based on the Route of Administration

Injectable

Topical

Oral

Based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

Sanofi SA

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

LEO Pharma Inc.

Novartis AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

• In October 2022, Leo Pharma launched a campaign across cultures to increase awareness of atopic dermatitis. The campaign includes the journey of four patients from Italy, France, Spain, and Germany living with chronic skin disease.

• In June 2022, Sanofi got the approval of the USFDA for Dupixent for children aged 6 months to 5 years with moderate-to-severe AD whose disease is not effectively controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.

