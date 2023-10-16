A rise in demand for biologics, a surge in healthcare expenditure, and a rise in new product approvals are anticipated to boost the atopic dermatitis drugs market in the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is likely to develop at an 8.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 , reaching US$ 28.2 billion by 2031. Atopic dermatitis, a common and chronic inflammatory skin disease, affects 15% to 20% of children and 1% to 3% of adults across the world. This condition causes itchy, dry, and inflamed skin and is commonly found in young children. It is a chronic condition but not contagious.

The increase in the prevalence of atopic dermatitis across the globe is a key factor driving the atopic dermatitis drugs market growth. Several children’s atopic dermatitis resolves before adolescence. Some children with atopic dermatitis may continue to have symptoms as teenagers and adults. In some cases, the disease manifests itself during adulthood.

Atopic dermatitis has shown a positive response to biologic therapies. These therapies have improved the overall quality of life. Hence, the demand for biologic drugs for atopic dermatitis has increased crucially, and the trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years.

Download Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73639

Competitive Landscape

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is consolidated, with the presence of a small number of key players. Industry players in the market focus on following key strategies including the expansion of product portfolio and mergers & acquisitions. Players in the market can reinforce their position in the market.

The leading players in the global atopic dermatitis drugs market are:

Sanofi

Pfizer

AbbVie

LEO Pharma A/S

Eli Lilly

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The atopic dermatitis drugs market reached US$ 11.5 billion in 2022.

Based on product type, the biologics segment acquired a significant market share in 2022.

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the global atopic dermatitis drugs market in 2022 based on distribution channel.

Key Trends in the Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

The development of effective and targeted therapies for atopic dermatitis provides significant opportunities to market participants. Atopic dermatitis is a global issue and pharmaceutical companies were looking to expand their presence in the evolving market. Such markets provided potential for growth as awareness about atopic dermatitis increased.

The introduction of biologic drugs for atopic dermatitis like Dupilumab was a crucial development. These drugs target specific pathways involved in the pathogenesis of disease. The trend is toward research and development of targeted therapies, which provide specific treatment options with possible side effects.

Key industries are concentrating on improving access to healthcare services and offering affordable treatments including topical medications and targeted biologic therapies for increasing market share.

Get Exclusive Discount on Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=73639

Regional Landscape of the Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

In North America, atopic dermatitis is relatively common with many individuals affected by the condition. Such high prevalence drives demand for effective treatments and contributes to the expansion of the market.

The United States is likely to dominate the industry during the forecast period as per atopic dermatitis drugs market research. This dominance is due to its large patient population and usage of biologic drugs in the affected population of patients with atopic dermatitis.

North America boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, specialized dermatology clinics, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies. This infrastructure supports the diagnosis, treatment, and development of new therapies for atopic dermatitis.

Key Developments

LEO Pharma In October 2022 announced that the European Commission (EC) extended the marketing authorization for Adtralza (tralokinumab). It is to include adolescents aged 12 to 17 with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who are candidates for systemic therapy.

The European Commission (EC) approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib) as the first JAK inhibitor in the European Union for the treatment of both adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis In August 2021. The approval was based on the results of two phase 3 clinical trials, which showed that RINVOQ was effective at reducing the signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis, including itching, redness, swelling, and oozing.

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Biologics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Place an Order Copy of Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=73639<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: