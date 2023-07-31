Favorable reimbursement policies, is a major factor that is anticipated to escalate the atopic dermatitis drugs market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global atopic dermatitis drugs market stood at US$ 6.0 billion in 2021, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 29.4 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 14.7% between 2022 and 2031.

The value of atopic dermatitis drugs market is increasing, owing to the rising global prevalence of atopic dermatitis. According to various health organizations, the incidence of atopic dermatitis has significantly increased, affecting individuals of all age groups, particularly children and young adults. The mounting prevalence has created a substantial patient pool seeking effective and long-term treatment solutions, fueling the demand for atopic dermatitis drugs.

Get the Recently Updated Report on the Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market as a Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73639

Increased healthcare awareness and diagnosis, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. The growing awareness of atopic dermatitis among patients and healthcare providers has led to earlier diagnosis and intervention. Healthcare professionals are now better equipped to identify atopic dermatitis symptoms and initiate timely treatment. Early diagnosis allows for better disease management, improved patient outcomes, and increased demand for atopic dermatitis drugs.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as advancements in research and development. The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing substantial investments in research and development for atopic dermatitis drugs. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing novel therapeutic options, including targeted biologics, small molecule inhibitors, and immunomodulators. The innovative drugs offer enhanced efficacy and safety profiles, driving adoption and market growth.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of drug type, the biologics segment accounted a significant share of 76% in 2021, and is likely to be most preferred, attributed to the targeted and specific action, and superior efficacy.

Growing pipeline of biologics, as well as favorable regulatory approvals are other factors that are anticipated to boost the segmental growth.

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment held a share of 65% in 2021, and is expected to augment the market growth, attributed to the factors including wide accessibility and convenience, and prescription dispensing.

Expand Operations in the Future – To Get Requisite Details, Ask For a Custom Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=73639

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Growth Drivers

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2022 to 2031, owing to the expanding geriatric population, as well as growing demand for topical medications.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include increasing awareness of atopic dermatitis as a chronic condition, and advancements in biologics and targeted therapies.

Favorable reimbursement policies, and changing lifestyle and environmental factors, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Regional Landscape

The atomic dermatitis drugs market in North America held a share of 46% in 2021, and is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period, attributed to increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis, as well as favorable healthcare infrastructure and awareness in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as research and development investments, and rising demand for biologic therapies.

Supportive reimbursement policies, and increasing focus on pediatric atopic dermatitis treatment in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global atopic dermatitis drugs market are:

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer, Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Bausch Health

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the atopic dermatitis drugs industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for atopic dermatitis drugs. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2021, Ruxolitinib Cream , a JAK inhibitor, received approval from the U .S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in both adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older. The approval provided a new treatment option for patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

, a JAK inhibitor, received approval from the U for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in both adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older. The approval provided a new treatment option for patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. In 2021, Tralokinumab , a monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13, received approval from the European Commission for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults. The approval marked a significant milestone for LEO Pharma, offering a new biologic therapy option for patients in Europe.

, a monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13, received approval from the for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults. The approval marked a significant milestone for LEO Pharma, offering a new biologic therapy option for patients in Europe. Dupixent , a monoclonal antibody targeting IL-4 and IL-13 receptors, received approval for use in children aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in both the United States (2020) and the European Union (2021). The approval expanded the patient population eligible for treatment with Dupixent, leading to increased market potential.

a monoclonal antibody targeting IL-4 and IL-13 receptors, received approval for use in children aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in both the United States (2020) and the European Union (2021). The approval expanded the patient population eligible for treatment with Dupixent, leading to increased market potential. In 2020, Eucrisa, a topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor, received approval in Japan for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. The approval marked the entry of Eucrisa into the Japanese market, expanding its global reach.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=73639<ype=S

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Segmentation

Drug Type

Corticosteroids

PDE4 Inhibitors

Biologics

Skin Barrier Emollients

CNI Immunosuppressants

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com