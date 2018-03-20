ATOS : Aviva selects Atos to drive digital transformation program

Paris, 20 March 2018 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a significant contract with insurance and asset management leader Aviva to deliver cross enterprise critical data services over a six and-a-half year period.

Services utilizing Atos Canopy, mainframe, security, database and middleware solutions will leverage Atos tools including the organization’s global delivery centers.

Adrian Gregory, CEO Atos UK&I said: “Aviva is a highly significant and strategic client which builds momentum in our financial services business and, in particular, the core growth insurance sub-sector.”

“We are delighted to embark on this new journey with Aviva to develop and deliver a shared vision of a truly digitally enabled datacenter infrastructure aligned with Aviva’s strategic business priorities.”

An 18-month transitional period from the incumbent provider, included in the agreement, is underway.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 13 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | [email protected] | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d3e3684-0b9b-4626-a628-88f469451fcf