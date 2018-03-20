Breaking News
Home / Top News / ATOS : Aviva selects Atos to drive digital transformation program

ATOS : Aviva selects Atos to drive digital transformation program

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

Paris, 20 March 2018 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a significant contract with insurance and asset management leader Aviva to deliver cross enterprise critical data services over a six and-a-half year period.

Services utilizing Atos Canopy, mainframe, security, database and middleware solutions will leverage Atos tools including the organization’s global delivery centers.

Adrian Gregory, CEO Atos UK&I said: “Aviva is a highly significant and strategic client which builds momentum in our financial services business and, in particular, the core growth insurance sub-sector.”

“We are delighted to embark on this new journey with Aviva to develop and deliver a shared vision of a truly digitally enabled datacenter infrastructure aligned with Aviva’s strategic business priorities.”

An 18-month transitional period from the incumbent provider, included in the agreement, is underway.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 13 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:
Laura Fau | [email protected] | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d3e3684-0b9b-4626-a628-88f469451fcf

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.