ATOS : Disclosure of trading in own shares

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Atos SE declares the following transactions in its own shares totaling € 15.7 million from Wednesday, October 25, 2017 to Tuesday, November 2, 2017, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on October 25, 2017.
|Trading Session
|ISIN
|Number of shares purchased
| Weighted
average price
(in euros)
| Amount
(in euros)
|MIC Code
|25/10/2017
|FR0000051732
|31,300
|130.62
|4,088,406.00
|XPAR
|26/10/2017
|FR0000051732
|21,500
|131.41
|2,825,315.00
|XPAR
|27/10/2017
|FR0000051732
|21,048
|133.71
|2,814,328.08
|XPAR
|30/10/2017
|FR0000051732
|17,823
|133.66
|2,382,222.18
|XPAR
|31/10/2017
|FR0000051732
|9,000
|133.10
|1,197,900.00
|XPAR
|01/11/2017
|FR0000051732
|7,600
|134.47
|1,021,972.00
|XPAR
|02/11/2017
|FR0000051732
|10,500
|131.58
|1,381,590.00
|XPAR
|Total
|118,771
|15,711,733.26
The detailed list of transactions is available on atos.net in the section Regulated Information [link].
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fb8b914-7b6a-45c2-aca2-d8503f8460ea
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Songa Offshore SE : Notice of Q3 report - November 3, 2017
- Notice of EGM in Karolinska Development AB - November 3, 2017
- Photocat A/S: 3rd Quarter Interim Report - November 3, 2017