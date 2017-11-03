ATOS : Disclosure of trading in own shares

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Atos SE declares the following transactions in its own shares totaling € 15.7 million from Wednesday, October 25, 2017 to Tuesday, November 2, 2017, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on October 25, 2017.

Trading Session ISIN Number of shares purchased Weighted

average price

(in euros) Amount

(in euros) MIC Code 25/10/2017 FR0000051732 31,300 130.62 4,088,406.00 XPAR 26/10/2017 FR0000051732 21,500 131.41 2,825,315.00 XPAR 27/10/2017 FR0000051732 21,048 133.71 2,814,328.08 XPAR 30/10/2017 FR0000051732 17,823 133.66 2,382,222.18 XPAR 31/10/2017 FR0000051732 9,000 133.10 1,197,900.00 XPAR 01/11/2017 FR0000051732 7,600 134.47 1,021,972.00 XPAR 02/11/2017 FR0000051732 10,500 131.58 1,381,590.00 XPAR Total 118,771 15,711,733.26

The detailed list of transactions is available on atos.net in the section Regulated Information [link].

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fb8b914-7b6a-45c2-aca2-d8503f8460ea