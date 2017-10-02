Atos drives digital transformation for world-renowned São Paulo Football Club with SAP HANA

The club will benefit from SAP’s real-time enterprise resource management technology

São Paulo, Paris, 2nd October 2017 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation today announces a new contract with world-renowned Brazilian football club São Paulo to implement real-time enterprise resource management suite SAP S/4HANA to improve and modernize its administration. SAP S/4HANA is the most advanced integrated management system on the market.

The new system will help São Paulo to digitalize and automate processes involving employee contracts, facilities management, training, procurement, delivery and stock control in the HR, finance, fiscal management, supply and asset control departments. The entire implementation process will take between six and eight months and it is expected that the company will be able to achieve an increase in productivity and time, as well as resource savings of up to 80%.

This new agreement is part of a management improvement effort by São Paulo FC’s President Carlos Augusto Barros e Silva, to enhance the club’s Corporate Governance.

“With this initiative, São Paulo is making an investment in its future. Our club has always been a reference for organization and planning. By using one of the most advanced technology available to modernize our management, we are reinforcing our leading position“, comments Barros e Silva, São Paulo FC’s President.

“Atos is very pleased to work with one of the largest clubs in Brazil, supporting São Paulo in its process of digital transformation and increased efficiency,” says Ursula Morgenstern, Executive Vice President for Global Business & Platform Solutions at Atos.

“By using SAP S/4HANA, São Paulo FC will feature a state-of-the-art management system used by some of the largest companies in the world. This is a great step to further professionalize the clubs’ administrative management, and also to pave the way for the future“, says Denis Tassitano, sales director, SAP Brazil.

São Paulo in the Cloud

Deploying S/4 HANA will mean that Sao Paulo’s data management and systems will be remotely hosted, managed, and supported in the cloud. This will ensure greater agility and security as the club will no longer depend on servers located in its headquarters.

Redefining possibilities in sports performance through digitization and intelligent connectivity

Atos will leverage its heritage in Major Events, and expertise in digital dransformation to generate new digital uses cases in sports performance.It is planned that this system will also be used to improve the players’ sports performance, managing information obtained in real time, such as data of players’ performance in the field, and also physical and health conditions of the athletes.

An example of this application is a chip that captures, through athlete’s sweat, the levels of lactic acid in their bodies. This would allow, for example, a player which has greater chances of developing a muscle injury, to be replaced.

Another application of the platform may be in the management of partner-fan programs and commercial use of arenas. Based on the history of the fans’ behavior, it would be possible, for example, to determine the average ticket value most appropriate for a particular game.

