Breaking News
Home / Top News / Atos recognized by international non-profit organization CDP as a world leader for corporate action on climate change

Atos recognized by international non-profit organization CDP as a world leader for corporate action on climate change

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Atos positioned on Climate A List for fifth consecutive year

Paris, October 25 2017 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has been awarded the highest score in climate performance by the CDP and is listed on the 2017 Climate A List for the fifth consecutive year.

Thousands of companies have submitted information to be independently assessed against the CDP scoring methodology. Among them, 112 companies have made it to the Climate A List worldwide in 2017. Atos is one of these 5% to be awarded an “A” grade for its performance and actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy.

This award follows on from the official validation of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) which has just approved Atos’ targets supporting the world effort to keep the global rise in temperature under 2°C. This initiative is one of the four climate change initiatives that Atos has committed to following the COP21 resolutions. The others are: putting a price on carbon, corporate engagement in climate policy and reporting on climate change information in its mainstream reports.

Thierry Breton, Chairman & CEO of Atos, said: “As a leading provider of digital services, this recognition rewards the continuous work made by Atos to include the environmental challenge in its strategy and develop innovative solutions for its clients in their digital transformation journeys“.

CDP’s Executive Chair Paul Dickinson said: “Congratulations to all that made it onto the Climate A List this year. It’s inspiring to see so many taking bold action to mitigate the risks of climate change and grasp the opportunities that come with the transition to a sustainable economy. As we approach a tipping point on environmental action, business is absolutely central to making that transition happen“.

The Climate A List and full company scores are available on CDP’s website: https://www.cdp.net/en/scores-2017

###

 

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Sylvie Raybaud – [email protected] – +33 6 95 91 96 71 – @Sylvie_Raybaud

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f63e712e-7318-48e9-9a89-57c557008b0e

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.