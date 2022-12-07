SEATTLE, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Van Zanten as Vice President of Investor and Public Relations. Mr. Van Zanten brings over 25 years of corporate communications experience working within the biopharmaceutical, finance, and healthcare industries. He will oversee corporate, executive, and digital communications, investor relations, thought leadership, and branding for the Company.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to Atossa as we sharpen our focus on developing new therapies for cancer patients,” said Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Atossa. “His extensive industry experience and oncology background make him particularly well-suited to help us share the Atossa story with investors, researchers, media, industry partners and other stakeholders.”

Prior to joining Atossa, Mr. Van Zanten led corporate affairs at Faron Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling difficult-to-treat cancers via precision macrophage immunotherapy and Urogen Pharma, a commercial stage biotech delivering innovative solutions that treat specialty cancers. He was also formerly Head of Commercial and Medical Communications and Director of Oncology Communications at Bristol-Myers Squibb where he helped launch Opdivo, one of the most successful oncology brands ever. Earlier in his career he held communications leadership roles at Deloitte, Booz Allen & Hamilton, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Unisys Corporation.

“I am inspired by Atossa’s mission, energized by its entrepreneurial spirit, and impressed by the level of talent it has amassed. I look forward to helping grow and position the Company as we change the way cancer and other diseases are treated,” added Mr. Van Zanten.

Mr. Van Zanten is a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College, where he received his BA in Political Science and Government.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a current focus on breast cancer and lung injury caused by cancer treatments. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com

Kyle Guse

General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer

kyle.guse@atossainc.com

Eric Van Zanten

VP, Investor and Public Relations

610-529-6219

eric.vanzanten@atossainc.com