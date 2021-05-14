Atossa Therapeutics to Participate at the Investor Summit Conference and Present to Investors on May 18, 2021

Breaking News
SEATTLE, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases, today announced that management will participate at the Investor Summit Conference on May 18, 2021.

CEO Dr. Steven Quay and Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel will deliver a corporate presentation at 8:45am ET on May 18, 2021.

Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with management to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

Investors can register for the conference here.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases, with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with development plans, any variation between interim, preliminary and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, whether change in mammographic breast density is an approvable end point for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Company Contact:
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel
Office: (866) 893-4927
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Core IR
Office:(516) 222-2560
[email protected]

Source: Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

