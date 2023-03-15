SEATTLE, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative proprietary medicines to address significant unmet needs in cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference being held March 22-23, 2023. The presentation by Dr. Steven Quay, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kyle Guse, General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer, will take place on Thursday, March 23 at 1:00 pm eastern time.

To register and view a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the event’s website at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Eeu2shzgQoOEjAkhs9zcng

Following the conference, a recording of the webcast will be made available on the investor relations page of Atossa’s website: https://atossatherapeutics.com/investors

ABOUT ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a current focus on breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com

