Breaking News
Home / Top News / Atreca Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Atreca Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atreca, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCEL), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,350,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share.

In addition, Atreca has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,102,500 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “BCEL” on June 20, 2019, and the offering is expected to close on June 24, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Atreca estimates net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $113.8 million (assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock), after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Atreca.

Cowen, Evercore ISI, and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as a lead manager for the offering. Arcadia Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (631) 274-2806, or by email at [email protected]; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (888) 474-0200; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Atreca

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atreca’s approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets.

Atreca Media Contacts:
Nancie Steinberg
212-213-0006, ext. 318
[email protected]  

Robert Flamm
212-213-0006, ext. 364
[email protected] 

Investor Relations
Herb Cross
650-453-5217
[email protected] 

Alex Gray
212-213-0006, ext. 355
[email protected] 

Source: Atreca, Inc.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.