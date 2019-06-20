Atreca Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atreca, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCEL), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,350,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share.

In addition, Atreca has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,102,500 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “BCEL” on June 20, 2019, and the offering is expected to close on June 24, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Atreca estimates net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $113.8 million (assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock), after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Atreca.

Cowen, Evercore ISI, and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as a lead manager for the offering. Arcadia Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (631) 274-2806, or by email at [email protected]; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (888) 474-0200; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Atreca

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atreca’s approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets.

Atreca Media Contacts:

Nancie Steinberg

212-213-0006, ext. 318

[email protected]

Robert Flamm

212-213-0006, ext. 364

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Herb Cross

650-453-5217

[email protected]

Alex Gray

212-213-0006, ext. 355

[email protected]

Source: Atreca, Inc.