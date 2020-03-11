Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Atreca Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Atreca Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 and provided an overview of recent developments.

“2019 was a successful year for Atreca as we evolved into a public, clinical-stage company, positioning us for future growth,” said John Orwin, Chief Executive Officer. “We recently dosed the first patient in our Phase 1b dose-escalation clinical trial evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor types following clearance of our first IND by the FDA in November. Additionally, our new strategic collaboration with Merck to identify novel antibody targets in oncology underscores the potential of our differentiated approach to drug discovery and could help accelerate efforts to expand our clinical pipeline. We look forward to further progress in 2020.”

Recent Developments and Highlights

  • Following the clearance of an Investigational New Drug application (IND) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2019, Atreca commenced patient dosing in a Phase 1b first-in-human clinical trial evaluating ATRC-101 in patients with select solid tumor cancers.
     
  • In February 2020, Atreca announced a strategic research collaboration with Merck to identify the antigenic targets of select novel antibodies discovered by Atreca with potential utility in oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, Atreca retains exclusive ownership and rights to develop all Atreca antibodies included in the collaboration with Merck, while Merck will receive a right-of-first negotiation should Atreca seek to partner or out-license one or more of the antibodies.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

  • As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $183.4 million.
     
  • Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $54.7 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $3.0 million. Research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $14.3 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $886,000.
     
  • General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $17.8 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $3.1 million. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $6.9 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $1.2 million.
     
  • Atreca reported a net loss of $67.5 million, or basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $4.26, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $20.1 million, or basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.72, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumor. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.  

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our clinical and regulatory plans, and the timing thereof. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “will”, “could,” “future,” “forward,” “potential,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, any clinical trials and Investigational New Drug application and other regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Atreca, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

       
  December 31, December 31, 
    2019       2018  
       
ASSETS      
       
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,954     $ 114,504  
Investments   14,663        —  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,502       2,721  
Total current assets   176,119       117,225  
Property and equipment, net   5,771       4,143  
Long-term Investments   10,799        —  
Deposits and other   3,026       316  
Total assets $ 195,715     $ 121,684  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
       
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable $ 2,133     $ 1,307  
Accrued expenses   5,395       3,008  
Other current liabilities   419       247  
Total current liabilities   7,947       4,562  
Capital lease obligations, net of current portion   53       100  
Deferred rent   763       6  
Preferred stock warrant liability         380  
Total liabilities   8,763       5,048  
       
Convertible preferred stock    —       209,669  
       
Stockholders’ equity (deficit)
Common stock   3        —  
Additional paid-in capital   351,039       3,593  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   16       (4 )
Accumulated deficit   (164,106 )     (96,622 )
Total stockholders’ equity   186,952       (93,032 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 195,715     $ 121,684  
       


Atreca, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

($ amounts in 000’s, except per share amounts)              
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
      2019       2018       2019       2018  
Expenses              
  Research and development $ 14,279     $ 10,631     $ 54,726     $ 32,513  
  General and administrative   6,926       2,253       17,845       7,060  
  Total expenses   21,205       12,884       72,571       39,573  
Interest and other income (expense)              
  Other income   329       301       2,134       961  
  Interest income   885       602       3,213       714  
  Interest expense   (1 )     (2 )     (6 )     (9 )
  Preferred stock warrant liability revaluation    —       (3 )     (123 )     (33 )
  Foreign exchange loss   (7 )      —       (8 )      —  
  Loss on disposal of property and equipment   (115 )      —       (122 )     (1 )
Loss before Income tax expense   (20,114 )     (11,986 )     (67,483 )     (37,941 )
Income tax benefit (expense)   1       2       (1 )     1  
Net loss $ (20,113 )   $ (11,984 )   $ (67,484 )   $ (37,940 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.72 )   $ (5.64 )   $ (4.26 )   $ (18.02 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing              
net loss per share, basic and diluted   27,959,975       2,125,315       15,834,175       2,104,861  
                 

 

Contacts
Atreca, Inc.
Herb Cross
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Investors:
Alex Gray, 650-779-9251, ext. 251
[email protected]

Media:
Sheryl Seapy, 213-262-9390
[email protected]
Source: Atreca, Inc.

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.