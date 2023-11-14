SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and announced that the Company is implementing a further reduction in its workforce of approximately 40% while maintaining the necessary support to continue exploring potential strategic transactions and business alternatives.

“Since our founding, Atreca has leveraged a unique discovery platform to identify numerous antibodies binding novel targets in oncology, as well as infectious and autoimmune disease,” said John Orwin. “We remain focused on advancing APN-497444 through preclinical testing and continue to believe that our approach has potential to unlock meaningful tumor targets undiscoverable by conventional approaches. Nevertheless, given current financial market conditions and the funding needs required to advance ‘444 and our other antibody-drug conjugate programs into clinical development, we have made the difficult decision to further reduce our headcount as we explore strategic alternatives. I’d like to thank all employees impacted for their contributions.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents and investments totaled $21.4 million.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were $10.4 million, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were $5.4 million, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $1.3 million.

Atreca reported a net loss of $36.2 million, or basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.92, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based therapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform, with a focus on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for a pipeline of first-in-class oncology programs led by APN-497444, an ADC targeting a novel tumor glycan, in addition to MAM01/ATRC-501, a clinical candidate licensed to the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the prevention of malaria. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements regarding matters that are not historical facts that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding our corporate reorganization to further reduce our workforce while maintaining the necessary support to continue exploring potential strategic transactions and business alternatives, the effectiveness of our recently announced workforce reduction, and our plans to focus on advancing APN-497444, including our belief that our discovery platform and approach has potential to unlock meaningful tumor targets undiscoverable by conventional approaches. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Atreca, Inc. Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,470 $ 30,819 Investments 7,918 39,676 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,305 7,531 Total current assets 24,693 78,026 Property and equipment, net 1,614 37,972 Operating lease right-of-use assets — 36,056 Deposits and other 35 2,976 Total assets $ 26,342 $ 155,030 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,062 $ 1,741 Accrued expenses 9,292 9,681 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,281 3,544 Other current liabilities 948 1,327 Total current liabilities 15,583 16,293 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion — 60,331 Total liabilities 15,583 76,624 Commitment and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 650,000,000 shares authorized as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 32,908,634 and 32,351,950 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3 3 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 6,715,441 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 544,094 535,592 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4 ) (266 ) Accumulated deficit (533,335 ) (456,924 ) Total stockholders’ equity 10,759 78,406 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,342 $ 155,030

Atreca, Inc. Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Expenses Research and development $ 10,407 $ 16,045 $ 36,774 $ 53,062 General and administrative 5,386 7,247 20,300 23,930 Restructuring and impairment charges 20,856 — 20,856 — Total expenses 36,649 23,292 77,930 76,992 Interest and other income (expense) Other income 80 — 243 750 Interest income 354 233 1,276 430 Net other income (expense) $ 434 $ 233 $ 1,519 $ 1,180 Loss before income tax expense (36,215 ) (23,059 ) (76,411 ) (75,812 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net loss $ (36,215 ) $ (23,059 ) $ (76,411 ) $ (75,812 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.92 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.95 ) $ (1.97 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net

loss per share, basic and diluted 39,354,502 38,720,575 39,202,045 38,434,327

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Alex Gray, 650-779-9251

agray@atreca.com

Source: Atreca, Inc.