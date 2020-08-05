Atreca to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Breaking News
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Presentation time: 2:20 p.m. EDT

Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Presentation time: 4:00 p.m. EDT

Live webcasts of each event can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at ir.atreca.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Contacts
Atreca, Inc.
Herb Cross
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Investors:
Alex Gray, 650-779-9251, ext. 251
[email protected]

Media:
Sheryl Seapy, 213-262-9390
[email protected]

Source: Atreca, Inc.

