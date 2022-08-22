ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atrion Corporation (Nasdaq ATRI) today announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $1.95 per share to $2.15 per share. Specifically, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.15 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.
Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.
Contact:
Jeffery Strickland
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(972) 390-9800
- Atrion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10% - August 22, 2022
- R&D 100 Awards Honor NREL Innovation - August 22, 2022
- Lottery.com Inc. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm - August 22, 2022