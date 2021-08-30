Atrion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 11%

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atrion Corporation (Nasdaq ATRI) today announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $1.75 per share to $1.95 per share. Specifically, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.95 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.
Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.
|Contact:
|Jeffery Strickland
|Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|(972) 390-9800
