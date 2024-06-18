SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atsign, a leader in Networking 2.0 infrastructure and software solutions, unveils NoPorts, the most secure tunnel for remote access available on the market today. This evolution from the previous SSH No Ports product signifies not just a rebranding, but an expansion. NoPorts transcends SSH to offer a universal secure remote access solution, exceeding current limitations and setting a new standard for secure connectivity.

NoPorts establishes an encrypted IP tunnel directly between devices, eliminating the need for exposed ports and creating a zero-trust environment. This groundbreaking approach empowers organizations to leverage the benefits of existing protocols like RDP, Citrix, and VPN while mitigating the inherent security risks associated with them.

“Traditional remote access solutions expose organizations to a multitude of threats,” said Colin Constable, CTO of Atsign. “NoPorts eliminates these risks by creating a secure, encrypted connection that transcends specific protocols. This allows people to maintain their existing workflows while significantly enhancing security.”

Key Benefits of NoPorts:

Unprecedented Security : Zero Trust Architecture: NoPorts utilizes strong cryptographic authentication, ensuring only authorized devices can establish connections. No Network Attack Surfaces: By eliminating exposed ports, NoPorts removes a major target for cyberattacks. End-to-End Encryption: With keys cut at the edge, all data transmissions are protected with robust encryption, safeguarding sensitive information from unauthorized access and eliminating man-in-the-middle attacks.

: Easy Accessibility: IP Address Independence: Access devices without needing to know their IP address or network configuration. No static IPs or complex configurations required. Network Agnostic: Works seamlessly with cellular networks, satellite connections, backhaul lines, and firewalled networks. Universal Compatibility: Integrates seamlessly with existing devices, networks, operating systems, and VPN services.



NoPorts empowers organizations to:

Securely access and manage geographically dispersed devices.

Eliminate the need for complex firewall rule changes and NAT configurations.

Simplify remote deployments and ongoing device management.

Respond to urgent issues quickly, without time wasted on configuration.

SSH Desktop Application

In addition, Atsign has announced the availability of a desktop application specifically for SSH access. The application provides a simplified means for managing SSH connections to multiple streamlining workflow and enhancing accessibility for users of all technical backgrounds.

Availability

NoPorts is available for immediate deployment. A free 14-day trial is offered on NoPorts.com, allowing people to experience the enhanced security and simplified remote access capabilities firsthand. A desktop app is also available for Windows and MacOS devices.

About Atsign

Atsign specializes in Networking 2.0 infrastructure, software solutions, and SDKs. The company’s vision is to create the next generation of Internet technology with simplicity, security, and privacy built in. Atsign’s products are based on the promise of a new approach to networking using public key cryptography and microservices.

About NoPorts

NoPort simplifies and secures remote access for organizations of all sizes. With a zero-trust architecture, end-to-end encryption ensuring data privacy, and the elimination of network attack surfaces, NoPorts offers the most secure tunnel for remote access. NoPorts empowers businesses to achieve greater operational efficiency, improved scalability, and enhanced security – all while reducing costs and complexity.

Learn more about NoPorts at NoPorts.com .

