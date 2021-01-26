atSpoke Momentum Continues as Technology Providers Select the Modern Service Desk Over Traditional Ticketing Systems

Cloudera, Clio, Druva, and Salsify replace the legacy helpdesk with atSpoke to elevate employee support and increase operational efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — atSpoke , the modern workplace operations platform, announced some of the world’s most innovative technology companies have selected atSpoke to deliver better remote employee support and increase workforce productivity. Cloudera , Clio , Druva , and Salsify use atSpoke to help employees find the knowledge and support required to do their jobs, while increasing efficiency for IT, HR, and Operations teams with a company-wide helpdesk that mitigates the pains of traditional ticketing systems.

“Tech companies tend to be early adopters of other technology, and they’re not afraid to be forward-thinking in their approach to their tech stack,” said Jay Srinivasan, co-founder and CEO of atSpoke. “We are very proud that Cloudera, Clio, Druva, and Salsify — among other leading tech companies — have made a decision to improve their workplace operations, and their productivity, with atSpoke.”

Cloudera Scales Global Workforce Support With One Solution

The enterprise data cloud company chose atSpoke for its speedy implementation and integration readiness, enabling the Cloudera HR team to more efficiently support employees in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. Cloudera’s global workforce also gained better access to the organization’s global knowledge base, and with AI, are able to self-resolve some issues in Slack.

Clio’s Self-Service Workplace Operations Platform Cuts IT Workload

Clio, the leader in cloud-based legal technology, replaced its traditional solution with atSpoke because it is an AI-powered service desk that empowers employees to solve problems directly within Slack, using content from existing knowledge bases and without having to engage with the IT team. atSpoke fits seamlessly into the company’s technology stack in the midst of the company’s push toward a self-service model. Today, 86% of requests are submitted via Slack.

Druva Benefits From End-to-End AI With High Auto-Triage and Response Accuracy

The leader in cloud data protection and management previously relied on a legacy ticketing tool that delivered little reporting while requiring heavy maintenance. Identifying the larger industry shift to AI and machine learning, Druva found atSpoke’s AI-powered service desk and native Slack integration to be just the answer they were looking for. Now, the company has experienced a significant improvement in both response accuracy and median resolution time.

Salsify Gains Team Accountability Resulting in One-Hour Median Resolution Time

As a commerce experience management platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, Salsify understands how critical it is to deliver efficient and enjoyable online experiences. With six teams using atSpoke — from operations to sales enablement — Salsify is able to organize multi-channel requests with clear accountability of who owns any given request. This decreased the number of repetitive requests and distractions, resulting in an improved median ticket response time of 11 minutes, and median resolution time of only one hour.

