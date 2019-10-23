AT&T and Vodafone Business in Commercial Inter-carrier Arrangement for NB-IoT Roaming Across U.S. and Europe

Landmark deal broadens collaboration between leading carriers, laying the groundwork for millions of global Internet of Things connections

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AT&T* and Vodafone Business will open up access to their respective NB-IoT networks to make it easier for customers to create massive IoT deployments that work across the U.S. and parts of Europe.

The inter-carrier roaming arrangement creates the largest NB-IoT footprint in the world. It will include the country-wide NB-IoT network for AT&T in the U.S. and the Vodafone networks in Spain, Germany, Italy, UK and the Netherlands. It will be available to customers by the end of 2019.

NB-IoT is a low-power wide-area network designed specifically for IoT devices that require long battery life, high-signal penetration and low data volumes.

This network arrangement enables companies to take advantage of the unique network features of NB-IoT, simplifying their supply chain and facilitating seamless operations across multiple networks with a single highly secure SIM.

“Extending our collaboration with AT&T to offer NB-IoT roaming helps our customers to easily deploy their connected devices between the U.S. and Europe,” said Vinod Kumar, CEO, Vodafone Business. “We want to make technology adoption simpler for our customers to help them achieve their business outcomes and by pushing forward the standards and linking up our IoT network with AT&T’s, we’re doing just that.”

“For the IoT to live up to its promise, it must be global,” said Chris Penrose, Senior Vice President of Advanced Mobility and Enterprise Solutions, AT&T. “More and more of our enterprise customers are launching IoT applications across multiple countries. Working with Vodafone we can offer our customers simplified deployments to help scale their IoT plans across the U.S. and Europe.”

This collaboration builds on the previous announcement in February that AT&T and Vodafone Business are offering LTE-M roaming across their respective networks in the U.S. and the Netherlands.

Both carriers are committed to expanding their NB-IoT and LTE-M roaming footprints globally to put LPWA on a similar global footprint to 4G. NB-IoT and LTE-M are also expected to be included in the global standards for 5G massive IoT.

For more information about AT&T’s NB-IoT and LTE-M networks, check out www.business.att.com/products/lpwa.html.

Find more information about Vodafone Business NB-IoT solutions here.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group is one of the world’s leading telecoms and technology service providers. We have extensive experience in connectivity, convergence and the Internet of Things, as well as championing mobile financial services and digital transformation in emerging markets.

Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 24 countries, partners with mobile networks in 42 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 30 June 2019, Vodafone Group had approximately 640 million mobile customers, 21 million fixed broadband customers and 14 million TV customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone’s joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation’s fastest wireless network.** And according to America’s biggest test, we have the nation’s best wireless network.*** We’re building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q2 2019.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

