AT&T Elevates Customer Engagement with IPTF Click-to-Connect from Kandy

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

IPTF Click-to-Connect Gives All Businesses Access to Omnichannel Experience to Traditional Toll-free Calls

ATLANTA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT) Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that IPTF Click-to-Connect is available to AT&T IP Toll-Free (IPTF) users. Together with Kandy, AT&T is helping to provide more businesses with the ability to transform their customer experience.

AT&T IPTF provides businesses with an inbound Voice over IP (VoIP) service that delivers toll-free voice calls directly to their business locations, permitting customers to call their business without incurring usage charges.

With IPTF Click-to-Connect, AT&T is enabling their IPTF business customers to readily add chat, video, file sharing, screenshare, or even co-browsing to an existing toll-free voice call for smartphone or browser-based users. Agents can assist users using the channel of their choice and significantly enhance end user engagement and customer call resolution.

IPTF Click-to-Connect is all web based with no software download required giving businesses a simpler way to enhance the customer experience. Paired with optional interactive voice response, IPTF Click-to-Connect can also help automate routine responses that can reduce call handling time and escalate to human service agent when required.

Users can click a link in an SMS text message, chat, or email to instantly call an agent. Smartphone users can go one step further, point their camera to scan a QR code found just about anywhere in print, signage, advertising, TV, or even online, and be connected directly to an agent.

“Customers are more frequently choosing different methods to connect with the companies they do business with, including web chat and text. By providing new solutions that enable simple, efficient ways to interact, we are elevating the ability for businesses to service their customers while delivering a more engaging and satisfying experience,” said John Ventura, Director, Product Management and Development, AT&T Business.

“Voice has been the traditional way for businesses to engage their customers, but the market is changing rapidly,” said Chuck Canton, President, Kandy Communications. “IPTF Click-to-Connect is moving businesses beyond traditional voice to make the customer experience more engaging. With customers now expecting to engage using multiple channels of their choice, we can deliver an omnichannel experience that benefits businesses and their customers alike.”

To view an informational video on IPTF Click-to-Connect, click video. For more information on AT&T IP Toll-Free visit business.att.com/ip-toll-free.

About AT&T Communications:

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (“AVCT”; Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. In 2020, American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., acquired Computex Technology Group and Kandy Communications. For more information, visit avctechnologies.com.

AVCT Contact: info@avctechnologies.com

About Kandy

Kandy, an AVCtechnologies company, is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, CCaaS, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit kandy.io.

