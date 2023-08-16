NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 26, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 1, 2020 and July 26, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.
Get Help
AT&T investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-t-2/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
AT&T and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company owns lead-wrapped cables nationwide that are highly toxic and harmful to Company employees and non-employees alike; (ii) the hazards caused by the lead cables pose not only health risks to employees and the public, but also potentially significant risks to the Company from litigation, regulatory measures, and reputational harm; and (iii) as a result, AT&T’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
The case is Brazinsky v. AT&T Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-04064.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
- AT&T SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AT&T Inc. – T - August 15, 2023
- APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – APLS - August 15, 2023
- BANK OF AMERICA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Bank of America Corporation – BAC - August 15, 2023