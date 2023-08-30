NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 26, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 2, 2018 and July 26, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the District of New Jersey and Southern District of New York.

Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

AT&T and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company owns lead-wrapped cables nationwide that are highly toxic and harmful to Company employees and non-employees alike; (ii) the hazards caused by the lead cables pose not only health risks to employees and the public, but also potentially significant risks to the Company from litigation, regulatory measures, and reputational harm; and (iii) as a result, AT&T’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Brazinsky v. AT&T Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-04064.

A subsequent case was filed, General Retirement System of the City of Detroit v. AT&T Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-07351.

