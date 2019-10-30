AT&T surprises with HBO Max price in battle against Disney and Netflix

AT&T Inc in May will launch its HBO Max streaming service with a new “Game of Thrones” series at the current HBO price of $15 a month in an aggressive move to battle Netflix, Disney and Apple for the future of TV.
