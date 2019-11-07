Attack on Canadian mining firm in Burkina Faso threatens gold’s final frontier

As jihadists wreaked ever more havoc in the last two years, mining firms in Burkina Faso rolled out extra security measures, from barracks for government troops protecting them to safe rooms for workers behind barbed wire and mounds.
