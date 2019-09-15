Attack on Saudi oil facility came from direction of Iran, not Yemen: U.S. official

The attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities on Saturday that has threatened global oil supplies came from the direction of Iran, and cruise missiles may have been used, according to a senior U.S. official.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Evidence from Saudi oil attack points to Iran, not Yemen: U.S. official - September 15, 2019
- Abu Dhabi crown prince condemns Saudi oil attack: SPA - September 15, 2019
- UK PM Johnson says he believes he can strike an EU deal within weeks - September 15, 2019