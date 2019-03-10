Attack on Syrian Islamic State enclave to begin, U.S.-backed SDF says

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday that their frontline troops had received orders to attack the final Islamic State enclave in eastern Syria, and the assault could begin at any moment.
