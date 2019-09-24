Attacks on Iran will bring captivity and defeat for enemies, military official says

Enemies who try to attack Iran will face defeat, a senior Iranian military official said on Tuesday, after the United States, Saudi Arabia and European powers accused the Islamic republic of carrying out an attack on Saudi oil facilities.
