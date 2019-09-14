Attacks on Saudi facilities threaten spare oil capacity, price hikes

Saturday’s attacks on key Saudi Arabia processing plants will test the world’s ability to handle a supply crisis as it faces the temporary loss of more than 5% of global supply from the world’s biggest crude exporter.
