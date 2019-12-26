Breaking News
Home / Top News / Attention All Gamers: Get What You Really Wanted for the Holidays During GameStop’s Winter Sale

Attention All Gamers: Get What You Really Wanted for the Holidays During GameStop’s Winter Sale

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Don’t let the holidays end without unwrapping the gift you really wanted. Take advantage of GameStop’s annual Winter Sale, beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. See Winter Sale Ad.

Have too many gift cards and can’t decide how to maximize their value? See below for a sample of Winter Sale deals that customers can expect to find at GameStop’s more than 3,700 stores or by visiting www.GameStop.com.

Video Game Consoles:

  • Sony PS4 1TB System Bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Remastered: $249.99 ($50 savings) – valid until Dec. 28
  • Xbox One X Console Limited Edition 1TB Bundle with NBA 2K20: $349.99 ($150 savings) – valid until Dec. 29

Software:

  • NBA2K20: $29.99
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $19.99 (66% savings)
  • Overwatch Legendary Edition (Switch only): $24.99
  • All Pre-Owned Games: Buy 2 Get 2 Free – valid until Dec. 29

Accessories:

  • Astro A10 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wired Gaming Headset: $39.99 ($20 savings)
  • Astro A40 Wired: $199.99 ($50 savings)
  • Free case when you buy a new Nintendo Switch Lite + Nintendo Switch game ($10 value)

Collectibles:

  • Buy 2, Get 1 Free Clearance POP! and Collectibles
  • 50% off select holiday themed Funko products
  • 60% off holiday apparel, calendars and ornaments

To see the full GameStop Winter Sale ad, please visit www.GameStop.com/wintersale

About GameStop
GameStop, the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer’s social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $20 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games, ThinkGeek and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool.

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.  

Contact:
Michael Delgado
GameStop Public Relations
(817) 722-7575
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.