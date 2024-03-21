Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ENFN) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Enfusion stock. Enfusion investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On March 14, 2024, Spruce Point Capital released a critical report on Enfusion, suggesting a high likelihood of financial restatement and predicting the company would fail to meet investor expectations. The report criticized Enfusion’s claims of being a high-growth SaaS provider in the financial software sector, challenging the quality of its offerings despite having multi-year contracts. Furthermore, Spruce Point highlighted concerns regarding significant executive turnover at Enfusion, including changes in the CEO, CFO, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) positions. Additionally, the report raised suspicions about potential misstatements in revenue, citing accounts that appeared to have been quietly revised or that showed inconsistencies. This news led to a substantial decrease in Enfusion’s stock price on the same day.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising