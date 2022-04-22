Breaking News
ATTENTION FORMER AND CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF TONY BAROUTI OF EMERSON EQUITY: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation of Los Angeles-Based Emerson Equity Broker for GWG L Bond Sales in Light of Recent Investor Complaints

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes is investigating Emerson Equity broker Tony Barouti for GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) L bonds sales in light of recent customer complaints filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s (“FINRA”) arbitration forum. Tony Barouti is registered out of Emerson Equity’s Los Angeles, California branch, and he is the CEO of Barouti Financial Services.

According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Emerson Equity is responsible for supervising all of the activities of its financial advisers, including Tony Barouti, relating to its GWG L bonds sales. Their failure to do so results in liability, and is a basis for a FINRA arbitration claim.”

Per Barouti’s FINRA BrokerCheck, investors are filing claims against Emerson Equity for failing to fully and fairly disclose all material facts, risks, and speculative nature associated with corporate debt investments. Emerson Equity serves as the managing broker-dealer for GWG Holdings, Inc., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week following its untimely regulatory reporting and ongoing SEC investigation.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the sales practices of Emerson Equity broker Tony Barouti concerning GWG L bonds. Former and current customers of Tony Barouti with losses In excess of $100,000, and those who have information relating to the manner in which Barouti handled customer accounts, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at 1-888-997-9956.

About Us

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered more than $230 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/tony-barouti-gwg-l-bond-investment-loss-recover-lawyers/

Contact

KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
1-888-997-9956
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com
www.klaymantoskes.com

