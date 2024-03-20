Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises PSQ Holdings, Inc. ("PSQ" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSQH ) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their PSQ stock.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

On March 14, 2024, PSQ reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it had discovered a classification error in its financial reporting. Specifically, the error was found in the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022, as reported in the Third Quarter Form 10-Q filed on November 14, 2023. PSQ had incorrectly classified certain cash outflows related to transaction costs from a Business Combination as financing activities when they should have been recorded as operating activities, in line with the predominance principle of ASC 240, Statement of Cash Flows. Consequently, PSQ advised that the financial statements in question, along with any related earnings releases, investor presentations, or similar communications, should no longer be relied upon.

Following the disclosure of this financial reporting error, PSQ’s stock price decreased by $0.18 per share, or 3.72%, ending the day at $4.66 per share.

