HONOLULU, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — State of Hawai’i Department of the Attorney General releases the following Media Advisory.

What:

Attorney General Anne Lopez and the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI) will announce the Maui Wildfire Phase One Report findings and present the comprehensive timeline of the Maui fire response, from August 8-9, 2023, and its aftermath.

When:

April 17 at 11 a.m.

Where:

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations building, Conference Room 310, 830 Punchbowl Street

Who:

Attorney General Anne Lopez

Steve Kerber, Ph.D., PE, Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI) vice president and executive director (FSRI is part of the UL Research Institutes)

Derek Alkonis, FSRI research program manager

Details: This event is for invited guests and media only. Credentialed members of the media are invited to participate in person. For media unable to attend in person, the news conference will be livestreamed on the Department of the Attorney General Facebook page. Cable viewers on O‘ahu will be able to tune in via ‘Ōlelo Channel 49. Anyone can view the channel on their website here. (A link to a clean feed, without graphics, can be provided to news media outlets upon request).

All journalists are asked to RSVP. Those attending remotely may send questions in advance or submit them during the news conference via text (use the contact information for Toni Schwartz below).

Media planning to attend should send your name and news organization before 12 noon Tuesday (4/16) to [email protected].

Note: Parking is limited to on-street metered parking and nearby parking structures. Please plan to arrive 15 – 20 minutes early to account for parking time, front entrance security screening, and equipment setup.

