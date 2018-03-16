Attorney General Sessions fires former FBI no. 2 McCabe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former No. 2 official who was deeply involved in the agency’s investigations of Hillary Clinton and Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election and was repeatedly criticized by President Donald Trump, he said on Friday.
