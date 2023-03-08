SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences scheduled to take place in March 2023.

Details of the presentations appear below:

Conference: 35th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 10:00am PDT

Location: Dana Point, CA

Format: Fireside Chat

Conference: Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Time: 10:00am EDT

Location: Virtual

Format: Corporate Presentation

In addition to the presentations, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conferences. A webcast and replay of the Corporate Presentation will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. For more information, please contact investorrelations@atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:

Ashlee Dunston

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

adunston@atyrpharma.com