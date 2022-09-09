aTyr Pharma to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on September 15th

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE) (the “Company”), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Ashlee Dunston, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, will present a corporate overview at the Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum, which is being held on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Details of the presentation appear below:

Conference: Life Sciences Investor Forum
Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022
Time: 11:00am EDT
Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/3StcgIH

This will be a live, interactive online event where individual and institutional investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. The Company will also be available for one-on-one meetings as part of the event. Investors are encouraged to pre-register to expedite participation and receive event updates. Please access the website at least 15 minutes in advance of the scheduled presentation time to register and run the online system check. A replay of the webcast will be made available after the event.

Please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com to register and learn more about the event.

Recent Company Highlights:

  • aTyr Pharma to Present Poster at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2022
  • aTyr Pharma Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Efzofitimod (ATYR1923) for Treatment of Pulmonary Sarcoidosis
  • aTyr Pharma Announces FGFR4 as Receptor Target for AARS tRNA Synthetase Fragment
  • aTyr Pharma Presents Clinical Data for Efzofitimod (ATYR1923) at the American Thoracic Society 2022 International Conference
  • aTyr Pharma Announces Phase 3 Study of Efzofitimod (ATYR1923) in Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conference delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
aTyr Pharma
adunston@atyrpharma.com

John M. Viglotti
SVP, Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

