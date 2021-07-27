Aubrey Marcus, Founder of Onnit, to Share What He’s Learned From Plant Medicine on Gaia Original Series Open Minds with Regina Meredith on July 29th

BOULDER, Colo., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, is pleased to announce guest Aubrey Marcus on the Gaia Original Series, Open Minds with Regina Meredith, airing on Thursday, July 29th. All-new episodes are available exclusively on Gaia’s streaming service every Thursday.

Open Minds host Regina Meredith has a gift for drawing out insights during candid, meaningful conversations with the world’s top luminaries and thought leaders. In this new episode on Gaia, Regina interviews Aubrey Marcus, author of the New York Times bestseller, Own Your Day, Own Your Life, and host of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast that has earned 55 million riveted listeners.

As a child, Aubrey knew he had something important to share with the world. Today, he helps others to heal themselves and shares his insights from his own path of personal growth.

Through his highly successful podcast, Aubrey is raising consciousness by sharing inspiring conversations with experts and leading-edge thinkers on healing and consciousness-raising benefits of plant medicines, groundbreaking research on human potential, our role in the co-creative process, and the nature of reality.

On Open Minds, Aubrey talks about the challenges and empowerment of self-mastery and how we are moving toward more balanced expressions of who we truly are as a species.

He reveals the power of offering space and love to our shadow side to learn from it and then release it. Aubrey also describes his healing journey with plant medicine ceremonies, and his transformative experiences during a six-day darkness retreat. He outlines the role of a traditional shaman, how to find the right one for you, and the importance of trusting your intuition when choosing a healer.

With candid compassion, Aubrey touches on the lessons he learned through his experiences with polyamorous relationships and shares a unique perspective that helps others navigate their own spiritual growth in open partnerships.

Watch this and other episodes of Open Minds for conscious conversations and a wide variety of insights that support your transformative journey.

Aubrey is also the founder of Onnit holistic health lifestyle brand, founding member of the Fit For Service Fellowship, and inspirational thought-leader with large audiences on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and other online platforms.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes approximately 8,000 titles, over 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

