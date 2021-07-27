Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Aubrey Marcus, Founder of Onnit, to Share What He’s Learned From Plant Medicine on Gaia Original Series Open Minds with Regina Meredith on July 29th

Aubrey Marcus, Founder of Onnit, to Share What He’s Learned From Plant Medicine on Gaia Original Series Open Minds with Regina Meredith on July 29th

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

BOULDER, Colo., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, is pleased to announce guest Aubrey Marcus on the Gaia Original Series, Open Minds with Regina Meredith, airing on Thursday, July 29th. All-new episodes are available exclusively on Gaia’s streaming service every Thursday.

Open Minds host Regina Meredith has a gift for drawing out insights during candid, meaningful conversations with the world’s top luminaries and thought leaders. In this new episode on Gaia, Regina interviews Aubrey Marcus, author of the New York Times bestseller, Own Your Day, Own Your Life, and host of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast that has earned 55 million riveted listeners.

As a child, Aubrey knew he had something important to share with the world. Today, he helps others to heal themselves and shares his insights from his own path of personal growth.

Through his highly successful podcast, Aubrey is raising consciousness by sharing inspiring conversations with experts and leading-edge thinkers on healing and consciousness-raising benefits of plant medicines, groundbreaking research on human potential, our role in the co-creative process, and the nature of reality.

On Open Minds, Aubrey talks about the challenges and empowerment of self-mastery and how we are moving toward more balanced expressions of who we truly are as a species.

He reveals the power of offering space and love to our shadow side to learn from it and then release it. Aubrey also describes his healing journey with plant medicine ceremonies, and his transformative experiences during a six-day darkness retreat. He outlines the role of a traditional shaman, how to find the right one for you, and the importance of trusting your intuition when choosing a healer.

With candid compassion, Aubrey touches on the lessons he learned through his experiences with polyamorous relationships and shares a unique perspective that helps others navigate their own spiritual growth in open partnerships.

Watch this and other episodes of Open Minds for conscious conversations and a wide variety of insights that support your transformative journey.

Aubrey is also the founder of Onnit holistic health lifestyle brand, founding member of the Fit For Service Fellowship, and inspirational thought-leader with large audiences on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and other online platforms.

About Gaia
Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes approximately 8,000 titles, over 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:
Paul Tarell
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.