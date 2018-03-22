

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

22 March 2018





Company Announcement number 25/2018 – 22 March 2018

Auction of mortgage covered bonds series 10F

Realkredit Danmark will hold an auction on mortgage covered bonds for the issuing of new loans in the above mentioned series because of remortgaging activity as of 1 April 2018.

The auction will be held on Monday 26 March 2018 with 28 March 2018 as value date.

Since the final amount is expected to change until the day of the auction, the final amount will not be announced until the day of the auction. The amount will be announced via Reuters chat system on Monday 26 March at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the phone number mentioned below.

Terms and conditions of the auction are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

Realkredit Danmark further expects an increase in sales of bonds financing:

FlexLån® (other maturities) DKK 1,000 – 1,500 mio.

Other floating rate loans DKK 500 – 1,000 mio.

30 year fixed rate loans DKK 250 – 750 mio.

10 to 20 year fixed rate loans DKK 200 – 400 mio.

It is expected that the main part of the bonds will be sold by the tap on Monday 26 March 2018.

A total of DKK 7 – 10 bn. including the auction amounts is expected to be sold.

Realkredit Danmark is not obligated to sell the entire amount of bonds announced.

Any additional questions should be addressed to Poul Degn, RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

